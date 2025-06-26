Leeds firms will help power a post-Brexit boom in exports, the Business Secretary said on a tour of a jukebox factory in the city.

Jonathan Reynolds MP met bosses at manufacturing company Sound Leisure, in Cross Gates, earlier today (June 26). The firm makes hundreds of stylish retro music players, most of which are exported to enthusiasts around the world.

It’s exactly the kind of global export business that the government said it wants to back as part of its new trade strategy. The document, published today, is the first of its kind since the UK left the EU - and outlines a £5bn boost to British exporters.

It also details an expansion of UK Export Finance (UKEF) to £80bn, as well as a push to deliver quicker, more targeted trade deals that the Prime Minister Keir Starmer said would help firms to “sell more, grow faster, and compete globally”.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Mr Reynolds described Leeds’ business assets. He said: “Many of the strengths here are reflected in both our industrial strategy and trade strategy - Leeds has everything from advanced manufacturing and creative industries to financial services.”

The Secretary of State cited Sound Leisure as a blueprint for export success, as the business mostly deals with international clients.

Established almost 50 years ago, it is the oldest, single-ownership jukebox company anywhere in the world.

In the 1970s, it became the first British company to design, develop, and build a commercially viable jukebox platform - before going on to pioneer the early development of digitised music platforms.

Commenting on its success in exporting globally, Mr Reynolds said: “If that was the case across the board, things would be very much easier. Sound Leisure is an export champion.”

The new trade strategy is designed to help more firms follow that path, with plans to increase protections against unfair trading practices.

The Business Minister continued: “There are a lot of tensions globally, particularly with what's happening in the US - and how countries are reacting to that.

“It’s a really tough time for global trade. But we want the UK to be the best connected market to every other market in the world - and for us to be the country that navigates that better than anybody else.”

Asked how smaller firms in Leeds could expect to benefit in the short term, Mr Reynolds acknowledged the difficulties faced by SMEs post-Brexit - but insisted that progress was being made.

“A lot of smaller businesses stopped exporting altogether,” he said. “We want to improve the relationship with the EU in a very practical way. People said that wasn’t possible. I think we’ve proved it is possible.”

He said that a new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU - aimed at simplifying trade in food and agricultural products - would be “substantially” cutting bureaucracy.

“For SMEs in particular, frustrations with exporting to Europe are probably the biggest issue raised with me,” said Mr Reynolds. “But the kind of agreement we’ve struck shows that we can still improve that trading relationship. You shouldn’t have to pick between markets. We need the UK connected to every major market for small businesses.”

The Secretary of State also explained that Leeds is well-placed to benefit when it comes to green growth and inward investment. He said: “Our industrial strategy could be a description of the strengths of the economy in Leeds - with FinTech, the city’s tremendous contributions to the creative industries, and also professional services.

“I see cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, and Sheffield being the fulcrum of the north. I want the whole northern region to be considered in that way.”

He added that the government would be tracking the strategy’s impact on a regional level, pointing to data on exports and business investment.

“We always monitor the relative strength of imports and exports from every region. And actually, a lot of people might not appreciate just how strong the northern regions are on exporting goods. We want greater business investment, more exports, and, fundamentally, better jobs with better wages.”

The new trade strategy also includes measures to:

Unlock £5bn in export opportunities via a new “Ricardo Fund”

Expand UKEF lending capacity by £20bn

Help SMEs access export insurance and finance

Pursue mutual recognition of professional qualifications

Strengthen trade defences against unfair imports

It follows recent trade agreements with India, the US, and the EU, which the government said will bring billions to the UK economy and ease barriers for British products, including food, drink, and manufactured goods.