The Chancellor has promised to “protect living standards” for people living in her Leeds West and Pudsey constituency in an exclusive interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post, ahead of delivering her first budget tomorrow (October 30).

Speaking at Number 11 Downing Street last month, Rachel Reeves MP said that improving access to GPs remained a priority for people in the city.

She also said that she recognised the importance of a planned mass transit system in West Yorkshire - but it remains to be seen whether the government will agree to fund the project.

Tomorrow, Mrs Reeves will announce the contents of the budget, which is expected to include a hike in employers’ national insurance in order to generate cash for public services.

Some measures have already been revealed in briefings, including a pledge of £240m to get people back into work.

And earlier this week, the Government confirmed that the £2 bus fare cap will be replaced by a new £3 cap until the end of 2025.

In Leeds, bus fares have been capped at £2 since 2022 as part of a separate scheme launched by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

It is unclear how the new cap on bus fares will affect commuters in the region as the ‘Mayor’s Fares’ scheme is funded by the authority.

Speaking to the YEP, Mrs Reeves said: “In many ways, the challenges facing my constituents in Leeds West and Pudsey are similar to the challenges faced by people wherever they live in Britain.

“What I want to achieve in the budget - even in the difficult circumstances we inherit - is to protect the living standards of ordinary working people; to get the support for the NHS so people can see a GP when they need to, and get operations and procedures in hospital; and to start the task of rebuilding Britain.

“Despite the problems with the public finances that the previous government left for us, the potential is immense.

“We have so many fantastic businesses, a skilled workforce, our industrial heritage, our great industries and businesses. But at the moment, that potential is not being fully tapped.”

She added: “There is a big prize on offer if we can bring stability back to the economy.

“But certainly, my immediate priority in the budget and spending review is to protect living standards and get the support needed for our NHS. Those were the first two of our missions as a new government.”

As part of tomorrow's budget, it is hoped that the government will agree to fund a mass transit system that would connect cities in West Yorkshire, after it was first promised back in the early 2000s.

In July, Mrs Reeves met with Yorkshire mayors include Tracy Brabin, and has encouraged constituents to take part in a consultation on the project.

When asked about funding for the system, Mrs Reeves told the YEP: “I think all issues around spending are going to be matters for the budget and the spending review, but as a Leeds MP I understand how important it is for the city.

“It is a big priority for Tracy Brabin. I talk to her regularly and I understand her priorities and the importance of the scheme, but all decisions around spending will be taken at the spending review.”