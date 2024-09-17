Bramley: New pet crematorium to open in Leeds including ‘chapel of rest’ at former cadet training centre
Pets and Peace Crematorium Services sought consent to convert existing building on Railsfield Rise in Bramley.
The former cadet training centre will house a cremation facility, chapel of rest and office space.
Leeds City Council gave permission for a change of use of the vacant site.
A planning report said the cremation machine would designed not to emit fumes or odour.
The EU-regulated technology would be around nine metres from the nearest house.
The report said: “A noise assessment has been submitted and environmental health have concluded that the crematorium plant is unlikely to cause adverse noise impacts.”
A design report from the applicant said the site would have capacity for seven domestic pet cremations a day.
