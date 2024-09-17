Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pet crematorium will help people mourn the loss of their cats and dogs after planning permission was given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pets and Peace Crematorium Services sought consent to convert existing building on Railsfield Rise in Bramley.

The former cadet training centre will house a cremation facility, chapel of rest and office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pets could soon be given their final rest at a former office building in Bramley, Leeds. | Google

Leeds City Council gave permission for a change of use of the vacant site.

A planning report said the cremation machine would designed not to emit fumes or odour.

The EU-regulated technology would be around nine metres from the nearest house.

The report said: “A noise assessment has been submitted and environmental health have concluded that the crematorium plant is unlikely to cause adverse noise impacts.”

A design report from the applicant said the site would have capacity for seven domestic pet cremations a day.