Bramley: Plans to build 24 affordable supported living flats in Leeds for elderly and disabled
Plans have been submitted to the council for 24 supported living flats, along with six family homes, on land at Waterloo Way in Bramley.
A planning report said the flats, in two detached blocks, would provide specialist accommodation to help people live independently in their own homes.
It would be managed by a registered provider and was designed with the help of care specialists.
The report said: “The units will be occupied by persons seeking to live independently but require an element of tailored support.
“Within each building residents will have independent living accommodation but will also have the ability to occupy communal areas within the building.”
The six houses would be three-bedroomed and suitable for families. The report said: “The proposal will deliver much required affordable dwellings, creating new homes for families who are in need of such housing.”
The report, commissioned by Storm Property, said the development would create jobs and bring a dilapidated site back into use.
Work would be required to remove Japanese Knotweed, an invasive plant species, from the land.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
The report said: “The proposal regenerates a parcel of land that has been vacant for an extensive period and that has become an eyesore and overgrown.
“It is considered that this development will create new opportunities for employment, as the specialist supported living accommodation will require staff to provide supportive actions to residents.”
Pre-application talks were held with Leeds City Council ahead of plans being submitted.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.