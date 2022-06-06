Boris Johnson vote of confidence: Here's everything you need to know

Discontent over the lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the direction of the Prime Minister's leadership has reached a tipping point. A steady stream of Tory MPs called publicly for the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray's report into breaches of the Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall. But discontent goes far wider, covering the Prime Minister's economic policies which have seen the tax burden reach the highest in 70 years, as well as his style of leadership.

When was the Prime Minister informed?

He was informed on Sunday that he would face the vote after Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, confirmed he had received the 54 letters from Conservative MPs needed to trigger the ballot.

"I have followed the rules that we have in place. I notified the Prime Minister yesterday and we agreed the timetable for the confidence vote to take place," said Sir Graham.

"He shared my view, which is also in line with the rules that we have in place, that that vote should happen as soon as it could reasonably take place, and that would be today."

When is the vote?

The vote - by secret ballot - will take place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

What will be needed to oust the Prime Minister?

In order to oust the Prime Minister, the rebels will need 180 MPs. Allies of Mr Johnson have made clear he is determined to fight to stay on.

What is No 10 saying?

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people's priorities.