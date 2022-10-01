Backlash over pulled Leeds 29 bus service used by university students as WYCA ‘disappointed’

The number 29, which runs between Woodhouse and Leeds Dock is set to withdrawn after this Sunday, October 2.

It is one of 13 routes being axed by operators next month, as part of a big timetable shake-up announced last week.

First says the hourly 29 service is being pulled because of “low usage”, although new students have only moved into their accommodation over the last 10 days.

Local Labour councillor Paul Wray said he was trying to organise a public meeting to mobilise support against the cut, while the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) said it was “disappointed” by the decision and hoped the service could be “reinstated”.

In a series of tweets, Councillor Wray said: “I still can’t quite believe that this is happening.

“I know the local student population of the area and many permanent residents are incredibly annoyed.”

Councillor Wray said he, student representatives and the crime-fighting partnership Safer Leeds were among those lobbying First and West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin over the move.

He also suggested that the service could have been retained during university term-time at least.

He added: “I’ll be organising a public meeting at some point in the very near future and I’ll share details shortly.

“This won’t be an easy fight but there is significant backing from the administration and third parties to make First think again.”

Asked for a response to Councillor Wray’s comments, a spokesman for First added: “We have engaged with the university to explain the situation and alternative bus services available to students.

“Maps have also been provided to highlight the location of bus stops to help with changes in travel planning and our customer first advisors will be on hand in the Leeds Dock area to support with advice and information.”

A spokesperson for WYCA said: “We’re investing in the region’s bus network to make it cleaner, simpler and cheaper to use services.

“Therefore we’re disappointed that First has chosen to withdraw this bus route which provided a direct link between Leeds Dock and the Universities.

