August and September strikes for 170,000 as BT staff to join Royal Mail and Post Office workers

When combined with previously-announced CWU Post Office and Royal Mail strikes starting later this month, it could affect around 170,000 workers across the country.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced strikes among Royal Mail group and Post Office admin and supply chain staff on Friday, August 26, and for Post Office Crown Offices the following day.

BT Group and Openreach staff will now strike on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31.

Further strikes by Royal Mail Group workers will take place that Wednesday, and on Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9.

It follows strike action from both postal and BT workers earlier in the summer, as the two groups argue for extra pay increases to account for the rising costs of living.

Around 2,000 Crown Office, supply chain and admin workers will stop work, while around 115,000 postmen and women from all parts of the UK will strike. The BT and Openreach strikes are expected to involve a further 40,000 workers.

BT and Openreach workers will join the strikes later this month.

In a statement uploaded to the CWU’s website today, CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey commented on the Post Office strike action, and said: “We’re as determined as we have ever been to keep fighting and win a settlement that will protect our members’ standard of living through these exceptionally difficult economic times.”

“At a time when inflation is almost 12 per cent, a pay deal worth just three per cent over two years is incredibly insulting – it’s actually a huge pay cut in real terms. Our members cannot and will not accept this massive lowering of their living standards – and their anger and determination have become stronger and stronger as this dispute has worn on.

“A profitable company, a workforce who performed exceptionally during the pandemic – as key workers, continuing to attend work throughout – and an arrogant and uncaring senior management who seem dead set on attacking, impoverishing and humiliating its own employees.

“And just like our fellow members in those other, larger companies, our Post Office members will stand and fight, fight and fight again until justice is served.”