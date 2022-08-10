Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) has announced that more than 115,000 postal workers in the UK will walk out on a series of strikes in August and September over a pay dispute with Royal Mail.

This comes after a vote where members of the CWU voted 97.6% in favour of a walkout on a 77% turnout.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail give their staff adequate pay to cover the cost of living, while rejecting the 2% pay rise proposed by management.

A CWU spokesperson said: “The management of Royal Mail Group decided to impose a 2% pay rise on its employees through executive action,those same employees who were given key worker status at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Royal Mail vans

Dave Ward, CWU General Secretary said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleas of poverty from the company.

Workers are taking industrial action in a bid to get a pay rise (Photo: PA)

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

“They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

“The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s leadership is simple – there will be serious disruption until you get real on pay.”

When are the postal workers walking out on strike?