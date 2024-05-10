Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for hundreds of new homes next to one of the city’s busiest traffic junctions will considered by the council.

A block of 385 flats, up to 18 storeys high, would be built on land near Armley Gyratory if the scheme goes ahead.

Council planners have been in talks with a developer over early-stage proposals for the site near the junction of Wellington Road and Armley Road.

Three ground floor commercial units would be built as part of the development, which would include parking and bicycle spaces.

The site is near the junction of Wellington Road and Armley Road (Photo by Google)

The new homes would be spread across a multi-level development of two main buildings with heights ranging from six to 18 storeys.

A report to the council’s City Plans Panel said use of the site for housing was considered acceptable in principle.

It said: “The development would also help to meet housing need in a sustainable location and would involve the regeneration of a long vacant brownfield site within a highly prominent location on a main route into the city”

The proposal from UCR Leeds Ltd will be discussed by the plans panel at a meeting on Thursday (May 16).

Most of the flats, some 208, would be one-bedroom. The development would include 130 two-bed and 47 three-bed homes.

The report said the site had already been given outline planning permission, which gives consent in principle, for new homes and commercial units.

Full planning permission will be sought for the latest plans, which could bring improved pedestrian and cycle routes to that part of the city. The developer would be asked to contribute towards nearby road improvements.

The report said: “This site will have a direct impact upon Armley Gyratory.