Around one in seven Leeds voters turned away for not having valid ID at this year’s local elections were from the Gipton and Harehills area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Data produced by the city council showed 85 of the 601 local people refused a ballot paper at polling stations in May were from the east Leeds ward.

Only 40 of those 85 returned later in the day with valid ID which allowed them to cast a vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of voters turned away over ID following new rules introduced this year have now been revealed by Leeds City Council.

The council’s deputy leader said on Monday she remained “concerned” about the impact of the new law, noting that some marginal seats on the local authority are decided by very small numbers of votes.

In May, it was revealed that 225 of the 601 initially refused a ballot paper never went back to their polling station.

Speaking at a scrutiny committee, Coun Debra Coupar said: “One person refused their democratic right to vote is too many for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do think that when you look at some of the ward statistics, in terms of the numbers of individuals, some of our elections have turned on less than those numbers.

“(The law change) could make a huge difference to the outcome of local elections.

“It’s worth noting this was a local election, which generally has a lower turnout. But with a mayoral election and perhaps a General Election where turnout will increase, I’m concerned that the number of people refused their democratic right to vote will increase.

“That’s a real concern for me going forward.”

The run-up to the election was marred by fears of disorder in polling stations because of the change, with the council and West Yorkshire Police hiking security beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Coupar later confirmed no such incidents were reported in Leeds on election day, but told the LDRS that the issue remained a “worry” in future, if more people are rejected.

High numbers of rejections were also recorded in the two wards covering Leeds city centre – Hunslet and Riverside and Little London and Woodhouse.

A total of 100 people were turned away initially across the two wards, with 35 of those not returning with valid ID later.

By contrast, Kippax and Methley and Temple Newsam saw the fewest number of rejections – with just six people refused a ballot paper across the two wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scrutiny meeting was told that the overall proportion of voters rejected in Leeds was far smaller compared to other council areas, with staff praised for their efforts in warning the public about the change beforehand.

In numbers: wards with highest numbers of rejected voters

Gipton and Harehills – 85 (40 later returned)

Hunslet and Riverside – 53 (34 later returned)

Little London and Woodhouse – 47 (31 later returned)

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill – 40 (32 later returned)