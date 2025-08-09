Albion Street: Blank Street Coffee seeking permission to convert historic former Starbucks building in Leeds

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
A historic Leeds city centre building could be brought back into use as a coffee shop after it was vacated by Starbucks.

Blank Street Coffee is seeking planning permission to convert grade II-listed 48 Albion Street into a new premises.

The ornate 19th century stone building was occupied by Starbucks until May this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Blank Street Coffee is seeking planning permission to convert grade II-listed 48 Albion Street into a new premises.placeholder image
Blank Street Coffee is seeking planning permission to convert grade II-listed 48 Albion Street into a new premises. | LDR

Leeds City Council is considering a listed building application for an internal fit-out, new air conditioning and signage outside.

Blank Street Coffee said historic features of the building, part of City Centre Conservation Area, would be preserved.

A heritage report said: “The proposal has minimal negative impact on the existing building, contributing positively to its heritage significance.

“Any harm is outweighed by the public benefits, including the long-term use of the building as office premises and offering food and drink services.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site, also known as Moorlands House, was constructed in 1855 and Leeds and was used as offices by the Yorkshire Assurance Company.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

It features the work of master sculptor Catherine Mawer, who is commemorated with a blue plaque on the outside of the building.

The report said: “Transforming the vacant space into a new coffee shop aims to breathe new life into the building and community.”

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilPlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice