Starbucks Albion Street: Long-standing Leeds coffee shop closes after years on busy shopping street
The store, on Albion Street, is housed within a strikingly ornate stone building adorned with 19th century carvings. It served its final latte on May 18.
Rich in architectural heritage, the building itself features the work of master sculptor and trailblazing businesswoman Catherine Mawer, as commemorated in a blue plaque on its facade.
Mawer, born in 1803, successfully ran her family’s stoneyard on Great George Street and left her mark on some of the city’s most important buildings, including the Corinthian capitals and ornamental roof turrets of Leeds Town Hall.
A spokesperson for Starbucks confirmed the store’s closure in a brief statement. It said: “We regularly review our portfolio to ensure our stores are relevant for our customers.
“Our Albion Street store in Leeds is now closed and we thank our customers for their loyalty over the years and invite them to find their nearest store on the Starbucks Store Locator.”