Starbucks Albion Street: Long-standing Leeds coffee shop closes after years on busy shopping street

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
One of Leeds’ longest-standing Starbucks branches has suddenly closed, marking the end of an era for a busy city centre street.

The store, on Albion Street, is housed within a strikingly ornate stone building adorned with 19th century carvings. It served its final latte on May 18.

Starbucks on Albion Street has closed after years on the busy shopping street.placeholder image
Starbucks on Albion Street has closed after years on the busy shopping street. | Gary Longbottom

Rich in architectural heritage, the building itself features the work of master sculptor and trailblazing businesswoman Catherine Mawer, as commemorated in a blue plaque on its facade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Mawer, born in 1803, successfully ran her family’s stoneyard on Great George Street and left her mark on some of the city’s most important buildings, including the Corinthian capitals and ornamental roof turrets of Leeds Town Hall.

A spokesperson for Starbucks confirmed the store’s closure in a brief statement. It said: “We regularly review our portfolio to ensure our stores are relevant for our customers.

“Our Albion Street store in Leeds is now closed and we thank our customers for their loyalty over the years and invite them to find their nearest store on the Starbucks Store Locator.”

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice