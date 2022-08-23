Polish man last seen in Leeds reported missing after failing to fly back to Poland from Leeds Bradford Airport
A Polish man last seen in Leeds has been reported missing.
Kamil Bujanowski, 34, was reported missing on August 4 after failing to fly back to Poland from Leeds Bradford Airport on July 28.
He had been visiting family in Lancashire and they reported him missing to police.
The last confirmed sighting of him was in Leeds on August 2 and he is described as being 6ft tall, of medium build and with short greying hair and stubble.
He was last seen wearing a beige hooded top, grey T-shirt and black shorts, and was carrying a bag containing a change of clothes.
West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for any information which could help them locate him.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact officers at Elland Road via 101, quoting reference 13220427015.
Alternatively, information regarding Mr Bujanowski can be passed on via the West Yorkshire Police live chat function.