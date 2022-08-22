Concerns for welfare of missing Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite last seen at home in Rothwell
There are concerns for the welfare of a man last seen at his home in Rothwell.
Anthony Crosswaite, 49, was reported missing shortly before midnight last night having last been seen at his home in Rothwell at around 8pm.
He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and white, with short grey hair and of medium build.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark hoodie with different colours across the chest and dark blue chino trousers.
Mr Crosswaite was also wearing aqua and grey Adidas trainers and West Yorkshire Police have also confirmed he has two swallow bird tattoos located on either side of his neck.
An image has been released by West Yorkshire Police in order to aid with the ongoing efforts to find him.
Anyone with information has been urged to reach out to Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log 1988 of August 21.