Concerns for welfare of missing Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite last seen at home in Rothwell

Anthony Crosswaite, 49, was reported missing shortly before midnight last night having last been seen at his home in Rothwell at around 8pm.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and white, with short grey hair and of medium build.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark hoodie with different colours across the chest and dark blue chino trousers.

An image has been released by West Yorkshire Police in order to aid the ongoing efforts to find him. Image: West Yorkshire Police

Mr Crosswaite was also wearing aqua and grey Adidas trainers and West Yorkshire Police have also confirmed he has two swallow bird tattoos located on either side of his neck.

