Police search for missing teenager known to frequent Leeds

Sinead, aged 13, was last seen at 9am yesterday (July 7) in Sowerby Bridge and was reported missing at 8:45pm last night.
She is described as white, slim , 5ft 2ins tall and with short, dark brown hair with a hint of red in it. She usually wears tracksuit bottoms.
Sinead has links to Essex and Sowerby Bridge and has been previously known to travel to Bradford and Leeds.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Halifax police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1434 of 7/7.