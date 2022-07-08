Police search for missing teenager known to frequent Leeds

Sinead, aged 13, was last seen at 9am yesterday (July 7) in Sowerby Bridge and was reported missing at 8:45pm last night.

She is described as white, slim , 5ft 2ins tall and with short, dark brown hair with a hint of red in it. She usually wears tracksuit bottoms.

Sinead, aged 13, was last seen at 9am yesterday. Picture: WYP.

Sinead has links to Essex and Sowerby Bridge and has been previously known to travel to Bradford and Leeds.