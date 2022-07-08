Police concerned for welfare of missing man who could be in Leeds

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 32-year-old man who has been reported missing from his home address in Castleford, Wakefield.

William Sloan was reported missing last Friday (July 1), having last been seen at 7am on Tuesday, June 28.

He is described as a white male, around 6ft tall, of a slim build. He has brown, short hair and blue eyes.

On his left arm he has tattoos of a crown and an anchor.

William is believed to be wearing a black hooded top with a white logo on the front with blue jeans and dark coloured skater style trainers.

Police believe he could be in the Wakefield area; however, he may have travelled to Leeds or Skegness.