Police renew appeal to trace Leeds teenager thought to be in Dewsbury

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Junaid Hussain.

A number of enquiries remain ongoing to locate the 15-year-old who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18.

He is described as Asian, slim, 5ft 7ins tall with black hair and a close trimmed beard and moustache.

Junaid Hussain.

