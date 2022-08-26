Police renew appeal to trace Leeds teenager thought to be in Dewsbury
Police have renewed an appeal to locate a missing Leeds teenager thought to be in Dewsbury.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:02 pm
Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Junaid Hussain.
A number of enquiries remain ongoing to locate the 15-year-old who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18.
He is described as Asian, slim, 5ft 7ins tall with black hair and a close trimmed beard and moustache.
Anyone who has seen or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing log number 1663 of August 18. Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .