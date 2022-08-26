Cheyanne Hendrix: Leeds police appeal to trace missing woman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old was reported missing at 4.55am this morning (August 26) and was last seen in the Burmantofts area of the city at 3.20am.

She is described as having long purple hair and wearing a light grey vest top, black jeans or artificial leather-style trousers.

Anyone who has seen Cheyanne or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 207 of 26/8.