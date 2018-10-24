Police name cyclist, 14, who died after crash in Colton, Leeds

A 14-year-old cyclist who died after a crash in Colton has been named as Charlie Fox, of Seacroft.

Charlie and two other teenagers had been riding bicycles when they were struck by a van in Bullerthorpe Lane shortly after 7pm on Monday.

Charlie was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary but later died.

One of the injured 15-year-olds is still being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is described as being in a stable condition.

The other 15-year-old boy only suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital.

The driver of the van, a 28-year-old man from Castleford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The group of boys had been riding their bikes southbound along Bullerthorpe Lane, in the direction of Woodlesford, when the accident happened.

Police said they believed the van, a white Mercedes Sprinter that was heading towards Colton, had been overtaking a white Volkswagen Polo at the time of the crash, with the two vehicles also colliding.

Both vehicles and drivers remained at the scene.

It is the second teenage death on the road in three years.

Fourteen-year-old schoolgirl Amelia Hope Wake of Rothwell died in 2016 after being struck by a car as she attempted to cross the road.

Sergeant Carl Quinn, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This is clearly a very tragic situation for the family of the boy who has died and we are doing everything we can to support them at what is understandably a very difficult time for them.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who saw the vehicles involved or the three boys on bikes in the time leading up to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101.