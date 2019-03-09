Police name 80-year-old victim of fatal crash on Otley Road, Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have named the victim of a fatal car crash on Otley Road, Leeds.

80-year-old Elizabeth Ann Hopper was driving a red Toyota Yaris which collided with a white BMW 520 on Otley Road at the junction with Adel Willows on Wednesday, February 27.

The crash happened at about 3pm.

Mrs Hopper, who was known as Ann, received serious injuries in the crash and died a short time later in hospital.

-> Leeds man remanded on terror charges

Detective Sergeant Fiona Hoodless of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “ We are continuing our investigation into this fatal collision and can now release a picture of Ann.

“It is very important we speak to everyone who may have seen or have information about this collision and I would ask anyone who may have information who we have not yet spoken with to contact us.

“We also continue to appeal for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has any dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13190106814

-> Campaign for First Bus to introduce fairer bus prices after price hike