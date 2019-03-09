Leeds man remanded on terror charges

A man accused of possessing instruction manuals on making weaponry and killing techniques has appeared in court.

Pawel Golaszewski, 33, from Leeds, faces six counts under the Terrorism Act.

He is charged with possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The charges allege that, on February 23 in Leeds, Golaszewski had copies of 21 Silent Techniques Of Killing by Master Hei Long, The Anarchist Cookbook and The Big Book Of Mischief.

It is also alleged he had in his possession the Improvised Munitions Handbook, Murder Inc, The Book by Jack The Rippa, and Minimanual Of The Urban Guerilla by Carlos Marighella.

Golaszewski appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday wearing glasses and a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms.

Assisted by an interpreter, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that his nationality is Polish.

Golaszewski’s lawyer, Frances Hertzog, indicated not-guilty pleas on his behalf and made no application for bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 15.