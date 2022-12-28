News you can trust since 1890
Police launch 'urgent enquiries' to find missing Wakefield man driving a blue Ford Focus

Police are “urgently” searching for a Wakefield man who has been reported missing

By Joseph Keith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 4:05pm

Steve Hant, 30, has gone missing from the Horbury area of the city, West Yorkshire Police said.

He is believed to be driving a blue Ford Focus Zetec with a 64 plate.

Police said he described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He is believed to be wearing a black chequered jacket, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.

Steve Hant, pictured, has been reported missing.

“Urgent enquiries are being made to locate Steven and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log 0526 of 28 December”, a statement added.