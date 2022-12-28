Police launch 'urgent enquiries' to find missing Wakefield man driving a blue Ford Focus
Police are “urgently” searching for a Wakefield man who has been reported missing
Steve Hant, 30, has gone missing from the Horbury area of the city, West Yorkshire Police said.
He is believed to be driving a blue Ford Focus Zetec with a 64 plate.
Police said he described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He is believed to be wearing a black chequered jacket, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.
“Urgent enquiries are being made to locate Steven and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log 0526 of 28 December”, a statement added.