Steve Hant, 30, has gone missing from the Horbury area of the city, West Yorkshire Police said.

He is believed to be driving a blue Ford Focus Zetec with a 64 plate.

Police said he described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He is believed to be wearing a black chequered jacket, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.

Steve Hant, pictured, has been reported missing.