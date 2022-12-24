The below gallery features the faces of 12 people from Leeds that remain missing as we approach Christmas and the new year.
In some cases their whereabouts have been unknown for years whereas others – such as the co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co. Jesus Moreno – have disappeared over the last 12 months. Extensive searches have been carried to find these individuals by the police and families but where they are sadly remains a mystery.
Anyone with information about these people is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 online or via the Live Chat facility. You can also provide information or find out more at the Missing People website.
1. Yan Wu
Yan Wu, 60, has been missing from Leeds since August 20 this year.
Photo: Missing People
2. Chau Le
Chau Le, 32, has been missing from Leeds since October 26 this year.
Photo: Missing People
3. Svitlana Kransnoselska
Svitlana Kransnoselska went missing from Leeds aged 40 on April 3, 2017.
Photo: Missing People
4. Jesus Moreno
Jesus Moreno, co-owner of Piglove Brewing Co. in Leeds, has not been seen since Monday, August 1. He was found to have caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick. The 41-year-old was seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.
Photo: Facebook / Piglove Brewing Co