4. Jesus Moreno

Jesus Moreno, co-owner of Piglove Brewing Co. in Leeds, has not been seen since Monday, August 1. He was found to have caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick. The 41-year-old was seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

Photo: Facebook / Piglove Brewing Co