The boy, named officially for the first time as Exodus Eyob, died just a month before his second birthday, Wakefield Coroners' Court heard.

The court heard the toddler, who was born on August 13, 2020, climbed on furniture and tragically fell from the window of the flat in Burmantofts, on Saturday, July 2.

Little Exodus was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary but was pronounced dead at around 2.05pm that day, today's hearing heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An officer leaving Saville Green flats, where the toddler died after falling from a window (Photo: SWNS)

His heartbroken mother, Birikti Berihew, identified him in hospital, the brief hearing was told.

The inquest opening heard the toddler's provisional cause of death was given as polytrauma, which occurs when a person experiences multiple injuries.

The court was told an investigation was under way as to whether the window was "open to such an extent that a baby could fall through it".

The boy, named officially for the first time as Exodus Eyob, died just a month before his second birthday

Describing the case as "utterly heart-rendering", senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said: "I have received a provisional statement from a West Yorkshire Police sergeant which has given me some background into the circumstances, but it also raises issues concerning the state of the window, which clearly needs to be investigated further."

Mr McLoughin adjourned the inquest until a date yet to be set. No family members were present at the brief hearing.