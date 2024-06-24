Police in Leeds issue new picture of missing 65-year-old Andrew Wilson as search enters fourth day
Andrew Wilson, 65, has not been seen since early in the morning on Friday (June 21).
He was reported missing after leaving the Park Plaza Hotel in Leeds city centre at 6.40am and failing to return.
Mr Wilson has been described as white and around 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey or blue shorts and a t-shirt.
The new picture issued today (June 24) by West Yorkshire Police shows him walking along a footpath next to the River Aire in Hunslet.
It was captured at around 7am on Friday. There have been no further sightings.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers continue to be very concerned for the welfare of Mr Wilson and are continuing enquiries to locate him.”
Those with information about his whereabouts have been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or reporting online, quoting log 478 of 21 June.
