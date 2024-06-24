Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a new picture of a missing man as the search for him enters its fourth day.

Andrew Wilson, 65, has not been seen since early in the morning on Friday (June 21).

He was reported missing after leaving the Park Plaza Hotel in Leeds city centre at 6.40am and failing to return.

Police have issued a new picture (right) of 65-year-old Andrew Wilson who was reported missing in Leeds on June 21. | West Yorkshire Police

Mr Wilson has been described as white and around 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey or blue shorts and a t-shirt.

The new picture issued today (June 24) by West Yorkshire Police shows him walking along a footpath next to the River Aire in Hunslet.

It was captured at around 7am on Friday. There have been no further sightings.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers continue to be very concerned for the welfare of Mr Wilson and are continuing enquiries to locate him.”