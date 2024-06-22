Andrew Wilson: Concerns for man, 65, reported missing from Leeds city centre
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 65-year-old man who has been reported missing in Leeds.
Andrew Wilson was last seen leaving the Park Plaza Hotel at 6.40am yesterday. (June 21). He was reported missing three hours later after failing to return to the hotel.
The 65-year-old is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey/blue shorts and a t-shirt.
Police are appealing for anyone who believes they have seen Andrew or with any information about his whereabouts to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 478 of 21 June.