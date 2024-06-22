Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 65-year-old man who has been reported missing in Leeds.

Andrew Wilson was last seen leaving the Park Plaza Hotel at 6.40am yesterday. (June 21). He was reported missing three hours later after failing to return to the hotel.

Andrew Wilson. | WYP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 65-year-old is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey/blue shorts and a t-shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad