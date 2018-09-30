Police find driver hiding up a tree after car chase through east Leeds

Have your say

A police helicopter crew have tracked down a man hiding in woodland after a chase.

The man was pursued through Halton by officers for failing to stop, and is thought to have fled the vehicle in the Selby Road area just before 4pm.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was sent to assist ground units, and located the suspect hiding in woodland next to a railway line.

Despite his attempts to climb a tree, he was found and arrested.