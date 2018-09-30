Missing man given 'much-needed cuddle' by police officers in Yorkshire

A vulnerable man who went missing near Huddersfield has been given a 'much-needed cuddle' by kind-hearted police officers who found him.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was sent to assist ground units in the search for the man, who was eventually located near the village of Shepley just before 11am this morning.

The crew guided officers to his location and Tweeted that he was given a 'much-needed' cuddle before being taken to a place of safety.