Police conduct search on east Leeds storage container unit

Police conducted a raid on a storage container facility in Stourton this week.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 9:49 am

According to a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson, officers were on the scene on Tuesday afternoon to conduct “early stage enquiries”.

The facility, Haigh Park Road, has been cordoned off since Tuesday afternoon.

The search took place on Haigh Park Road

A Police spokesperson said: "Officers executed a warrant at a container in a storage facility in Haigh Park Road, Leeds [yesterday] afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation.

“A scene remains in place as officers conduct their early-stage enquiries.”

