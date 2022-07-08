Police were called to Poplar Court in Bramley at 5.14pm yesterday, where a 50-year-old man had been assaulted and received a stab wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.

Police were called to Poplar Court in Bramley at 5.14pm yesterday. Picture: Google.

His injuries were serious but were not considered life threatening.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with incident and remains in custody.