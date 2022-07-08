Poplar Court incident: Police enquiries continue after man is taken to hospital following 'serious' Leeds stabbing

A man in Leeds has been left hospitalised following a 'serious' stabbing.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:09 pm

Police were called to Poplar Court in Bramley at 5.14pm yesterday, where a 50-year-old man had been assaulted and received a stab wound to the abdomen.

Read More

Read More
'Dangerous and predatory' sex offender jailed for raping woman in street - Leeds...

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police were called to Poplar Court in Bramley at 5.14pm yesterday. Picture: Google.

His injuries were serious but were not considered life threatening.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with incident and remains in custody.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.