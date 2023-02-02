The last sighting of 39-year-old Gavin Stokes, also known as Gavin Ackroyd, was on Friday, January 20. He is described as being 5ft 9in tall and of medium build with dark hair and a beard. Police have said he has connections to Leeds city centre, Armley and Bradford.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information to locate a missing man from Leeds. Gavin Stokes, also known as Gavin Ackroyd, age 39, was last seen in Leeds city centre on Friday, January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is described as 5ft 9in tall of a medium build and has dark hair and a beard. Gavin has connections to Leeds city centre, Armley and Bradford. Police are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who has seen Gavin or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 437 20/01 or online.”