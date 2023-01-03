These fantastic colour photos celebrate a year in the life of Armley at the end of the 1960s.
These images are a mix of shop views and others taken of the community from above which come together to provide intriguing glimpse of LS12 during 1969. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Armley in 1969
Wyther Park parade of shops in April 1969. R.C. Groves, butchers, is on the corner with Wyther Park Mount. Looking along the parade, Frank Slights greengrocers is next followed by Wyther Park Bakeries, Chapman's Newsagents, Boots the Chemist, a haberdashers, an ironmongers, a Post Office and a betting shop. The advertising poster on the gable end states 'Aztec, a chocolate feast from Cadbury's'.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in 1969
A view along Hall Lane with the junction with Mitford Terrace to the left. Moving along Hall Lane the other streets are Simpson Grove, Simpson Street, Gledhow Street, Fearnley Street and Fitz Arthur Street where the butcher's delivery van is parked. Pictured in April 1969.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Armley in 1969
Taken from the top of Christ Church tower. Upper Armley School can be seen bottom left, both Alan Bennett and Barbara Taylor Bradford went to school here. Gott's Park can be seen middle left across Stanningley Road. Theaker Lane runs from bottom left with recently built high rise flats in the centre at Burnsall Court.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in 1969
Harry Peers greengrocers shop on Town Street at Moor Top. In this view the owner is outside the shop with a car, registration PUG 800G, parked to the right. The shop also sells fish.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net