Police called to Bramley Shopping Centre after reports of school child being assaulted

West Yorkshire Police were called to Bramley Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a school child being assaulted.

The force received a report that a school child had been assaulted by another school child at 3.10pm.

Officers attended the scene and enquiries remain ongoing.

It has not yet been confirmed if an assault took place or any injuries sustained.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police received a report at 3.10pm today (Tuesday, March 26) that a school child had been assaulted by another school child.

"Police attended Bramley Shopping Centre and enquiries are ongoing."

Any witnesses to the event can contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or the LiveChat service.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.