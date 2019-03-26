Man dies after being stabbed in Huddersfield

A man has died after being stabbed in Huddersfield in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 2.21am to reports of a man being stabbed in New Hey Road, Oakes, Huddersfield.

It happened close to the Highgate pub in New Hey Road. (Photo: Google)

-> The locations of Brexit billboards across Leeds

Emergency services attended and the man, in his 40s, was found unresponsive. He was taken to hospital but despite medical treatment died as a result of his injuries.

A large police cordon remains in place this morning in the New Hey Road area while police continue with their enquiries.

-> Elderly of Leeds struggling to adapt to online bus support

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190155680.