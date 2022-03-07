St Helena’s Caravan Park: Leeds police dealing with ongoing 'firearms operation'

Officers are dealing with a 'firearms operation' at St Helena’s Caravan Park in Bramhope.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."

St Helena's is a family owned adult only caravan and camping park in Wharfedale situated within 45 acres of fields and woodland.

Police are currently at a Leeds caravan park dealing with a ongoing incident.

