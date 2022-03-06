Leeds Crown Court heard that Karl McShane, 38, of Whitfield Square, Hunslet, first attempted to rob The Food Warehouse Store in Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park on October 5, 2021.

Ayesha Smart, prosecuting, told the court that McShane was seen looking through the windows and the till section of the store.

McShane then walked into the store when the area was clear, the court heard.

Karl McShane, 38, of Whitfield Square, Hunslet, was jailed for attempted burglary at The Food Warehouse in Kirkstall and the Lidl store in Woodlesford.

He was armed with a crowbar and was wearing a snood over his head and a hi-visibility jacket.

The court heard that once at the tills McShane used the crowbar to forcibly open the cash register.

A female shop worker described how she saw the defendant run past her toward the door with the staff box in hand.

Security then pursued him and caught him at the door. At this point McShane dropped the box, the prosecuting said.

The court was then told that the defendant punched the security ground to the ground and smashed his glasses.

At this point the crowbar had been dropped to the floor but McShane picked it up when the store manager arrived at the scene, the court heard.

He then waved the crowbar and made threats before fleeing from the store.

The security guard was taken to hospital but did not receive treatment.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

On October 19th, McShane entered the Lidl store in Aberford Road, Woodlesford at 9pm.

The court was told that he was wearing a balaclava, gloves and was armed with a crowbar.

Ms Smart told the court that he again went to the tills and used the crowbar to force them open.

Staff at the store and a customer heard the noise and McShane raised the crowbar towards them and swore, the court heard.

Ms Smart said: "Fearing violence, the staff did not intervene."

McShane made off with £400. The cash was not recovered.

McShane was arrested on January 8, 2022.

Howard James, defending, said that McShane had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He told the court McShane had been dealing with the loss of his brother to suicide and had mental health difficulties himself.

He also said there had been no serious injuries during the incidents.

Mr James said that his client accepted there would be a prison sentence but that he hoped to turn his life around on his release.

He told the court: "The report indicates that there is light at the end of the tunnel that he will ultimately be able to contribute positively on his release".

McShane has 11 previous convictions for 21 offences. Five of these offences relate to theft, including a prison sentences for three theft offences involving imitation firearms.

Judge Simon Phillips QC said: "You have a concerning number of previous convictions.

"You have demonstrated a willingness to use threatening behaviour.

"You dropped the crowbar but then picked it up and threatened the store manager with it.

"You now apologised for this but of course the harm and frightened terror that you caused that evening will remain with the victims of your offending.

"Having committed that offence, 11 days later you committed this offence at Lidl.

"Again you had a crowbar with you, balaclava and gloves.

"These were frightening offences for the victims.

"As recognised by the author of the pre-sentence report, you have demonstrated a willingness to use aggressive and threatening behaviour and physical violence during the commission of both these offences when challenged."

Judge Phillips sentenced McShane to eight years imprisonment in total for attempted robbery and robbery.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge.