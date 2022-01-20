Police appeal over whereabouts of missing Leeds teenager
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing Leeds teenager.
Brandon Milligan was last seen on Friday, December 31, 2021, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, at around 7pm.
The 17-year-old is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 10ins, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and stubble on his face.
Brandon also goes by the name Brandon Jones.
It is believed Brandon has links to the Whinmoor and Seacroft areas of Leeds, as well as Leicestershire.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are making enquires to try and locate him. They are also appealing to the public to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0550 of 19 January.
