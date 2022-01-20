Leeds-based Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) has entered into a joint venture with Glenbrook to bring forward development of the Whitehall Riverside scheme in Leeds city centre. The total GDV for the project is £280million.

A new masterplan is set to be situated three minutes’ walk from Leeds train station. The proposed site is based off Whitehall Road, opposite the MEPC development, home to the likes of Sky Betting and Gaming and the Treasury and next to the banks of the River Aire.

Plans have been submitted to Leeds City Council to be considered at next weeks Plans Panel for a development comprising 215,000 sq ft of grade A office space across two buildings, a 478 space CitiPark multi-story car park and travel hub, and a 108 key aparthotel.

The site of Whitehall Riverside

A new landscaping and public realm proposal will improve connectivity to, and further complement the existing riverside environment with a series of interlinked pedestrian and cycling routes.

TCS has owned the site for a number of years and always recognised the opportunity to deliver a unique neighbourhood in the West End of Leeds city centre which is now seeing increased activity and development. It developed the initial phases of No.1 Whitehall Riverside (offices), Whitehall Waterfront (residential) and most recently the Premier Inn hotel which was completed in 2017.

Craig Burrow, Development Director at Town Centre Securities, said: “We are excited to be bringing the new Whitehall Riverside masterplan forward and are confident that the proposed mixed use approach will unlock the full potential of this incredible site. The proposals are the culmination of a collaborative partnership and it’s a pleasure to work towards a shared vision and goals with Glenbrook for the transformation and activation of this significant stretch of riverside frontage.”

Danny Roberts at Glenbrook, added: “We have a strong track record in successfully delivering high quality and highly sustainable homes. Having developed a number of BTR schemes across the UK in recent years, we have been looking to expand our presence into the Yorkshire market. Located close to Leeds’s premier commercial district, this development site was an attractive proposition, only increased by the prospect of working with TCS and we look forward to working with them to deliver the masterplan vision.”