Police appeal for driver of white delivery van as 'seriously injured' teenage motorcyclist remains in hospital

Police have said they are now on the lookout for the driver of a white Isuzu delivery van after a crash on the A659 at the weekend left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

A black 125cc Lexmoto motorcycle was involved in a collision with a white Isuzu delivery truck on the A659 Harewood Road at East Keswick at about 10.45am on Saturday, April 23.

A road closure was in place on the A659 between Collingham and Harewood on Saturday.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending the scene on the A659. Pic: Google

Anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the movements of either vehicle prior to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC 6254 Varley of the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220216898 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

