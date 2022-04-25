At 7.45pm on Saturday, police were contacted by paramedics who were treating the man on York Road.
The rider of an electric scooter had lost control and fallen from the vehicle while travelling in a cycle lane near to the junction with Harehills Lane.
No other vehicle was involved.
The man received life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a critical condition.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220217860 or online via the Live Chat