York Road, at the junction with Harehills Lane, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

At 7.45pm on Saturday, police were contacted by paramedics who were treating the man on York Road.

The rider of an electric scooter had lost control and fallen from the vehicle while travelling in a cycle lane near to the junction with Harehills Lane.

No other vehicle was involved.

The man received life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a critical condition.