Poignant photos show hundreds of bikers forming funeral convoy for tragic Leeds United fan

Hundreds of bikers escorted Leeds United fan Darren Butterworth on his final journey after his tragic death in a motorcycle accident.

The 42-year-old's funeral took place yesterday at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.

Around 200 bikers from across the region rode in convoy through Beeston, where Darren lived, to the service, many of them displaying tributes to the devoted Leeds United supporter.

Darren, a bus driver who had six children, died on September 11 while riding his motorbike through Wortley. He was in collision with a car.

His friend Dave Dewar took photos of the convoy, which included riders wearing Leeds United shirts.

"We all knew him as he was a big guy with a massive heart and very vocal, a great character and family man. We counted approx. 200 bikes featuring a groups from The Brotherhood, Satan's Slaves and the Tankslappers - the whole biking community will miss him," said Dave.

Darren's coffin was transported in a motorbike sidecar converted into a hearse.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling donated a signed match shirt to Darren's family after an appeal by his daughter Hannah, who works at Elland Road.

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the accident on Tong Road and on Darren's regular seat at the stadium.