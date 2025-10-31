An image, facing east, showing the stylish look planned for the George Street hotel.

Plans for a ‘visually impressive’ new Leeds city centre hotel have moved a step forward with a contractor appointed.

Clegg Construction has been appointed to deliver the Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) for the George Street hotel project in Leeds, working in partnership with Leeds City Council.

A PCSA enables the early involvement of a contractor to contribute expertise during the design and planning stages. This early collaboration helps improve buildability, cost certainty, risk management, and overall project delivery.

The major new development at Kirkgate Market has been proposed by Leeds City Council as part of its ‘longstanding ambition’ to regenerate the area. A planning application was passed in December 2023. The council previously agreed a pre-let lease with hotel operator Premier Inn, owned by Whitbread.

The hotel would stand on the George Street side of the Grade I listed market complex and has been designed to complement the district that is home to the Victoria Gate shopping centre and Leeds Playhouse. The proposed six-storey hotel is seen by the council as a way to boost footfall into the market, which has benefited from a multi-million pound investment programme.

The hotel itself would include commercial units and a council-operated gym on the ground floor, while a “glazed central block” would bring “an inviting and prominent entrance” to the new building. The hotel will create approximately 50 new full and part-time jobs locally once operational, with around 80 jobs being supported during construction.

Christian White, Pre-Construction Director at Clegg Construction Ltd, said: “We are delighted that Leeds City Council has appointed Clegg Construction to deliver PCSA services on this important project. We look forward to working collaboratively with key project stakeholders and the wider community over the coming months.”

Clegg Construction has worked on a range of high-profile projects in Leeds in recent years, including the £37m Fabric Works student accommodation scheme in Leylands Road, the multi-million-pound refurbishment of Hotel Indigo Leeds, and the 11-storey build-to-rent development of Spinners Yard. The company has also recently been appointed to build a prestigious eight-storey office development on the corner of Wellington Street.

Michael Sims, Managing Director at Clegg Construction Ltd, added: “Our continued presence in Leeds reflects not only the trust our clients place in us but also our dedication to creating spaces that contribute to the city’s growth and character.”

Leeds City Council has welcomed the PCSA appointment, which signals progress in the development of a new hotel in George Street. Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Sustainable Development, said: “The council has a long-standing ambition to deliver a hotel on its land at George Street. The appointment of Clegg Construction represents an important step on the journey to that ambition being realised, and we look forward to working with them on a project that underlines our commitment to regeneration and economic growth.”