Photo gallery: Historic Moortown - the Leeds suburb famous for golf and caring for others

It is home to Yorkshire’s largest hospice and once hosted golf’s Ryder Cup.

Yes, we’re talking all things Moortown.

St Gemma’s Hospice is based on Harrogate Road in the suburb and Moortown Golf Club hosted the Ryder Cup in 1929.

Its two most famous former residents include a world famous contemporary artist and a Leeds United legend.

Damien Hirst grew up in LS17 and studied at Allerton Grange School while local lad David Batty made more than 300 appearances for the Whites in two spells with the club.

Enjoy these historic images of Moortown plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive.

