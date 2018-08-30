Pervert caught in online trap after arranging to meet 12-year-old girl at Leeds pub

A pervert was arrested after an online sting by a vigilantes group when he sent sexual images to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

A court heard Uka Klajdjo sent sexually explicit images of himself during an online conversion with the ‘girl’ in July this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Klajdjo made contact with a profile set up by a 35-year-old man, purporting to be a 12 year-old girl.

The 25-year-old asked to be sent sexual images and sent a message which read: “Do not send anything to your mum.”

Klajdjo also sent pictures of his face and images of his home before requesting to meet the youngster.

Olivia Murray, prosecuting, said arrangements were made by Klajdjo to meet the girl at a pub in Leeds. The information was passed to police who arrested the defendant at the pub.

Klajdjo, of Roseville Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause or incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Steven Nicolosy, mitigating, said his client had come across the profile when he was on an adult dating site. He said Klajdjo had not deliberately set out to make contact with a child.

Klajdjo was given a 14 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Recorder Ian Harris also ordered him to take part in a 15-day rehabilitation programme designed to address his offending behaviour.

The defendant was also told he must go on the sex offenders register for ten years.