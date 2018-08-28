Jealous thug kicked and stamped on ex-girlfriend in drunken rage - Leeds Crown Court

A VIOLENT boyfriend kicked and stamped on his former partner’s head after accusing her of cheating on him in a drunken rage.

A court heard Leon Stead also tried to bite the victim’s head during an attack which took place in front of children.

Leeds Crown Court heard Stead became violent when he turned up at her home in Normanton, Wakefield, with his friend after spending the evening drinking.

Robert Yates, prosecuting, said Stead grabbed the woman’s mobile phone from her and accused her of having a second sim card.

Mr Yates said the victim curled up on her bed as Stead aimed stamps and kicks at her.

Some of the blows made contact with her head.

He continued to kick her on the bedroom floor. The court heard Stead’s friend was too afraid to intervene.

The prosecutor said: “The children were crying in the next room.”

Stead, 19, then left with her mobile phone. The woman left the house carrying one of the children and had the other in a pushchair.

Stead chased after her and took the pushchair containing the child. Stead attacked the woman as she tried to get to the child.

Mr Yates said: “At one point he attempted to bite the top of her head but was unable to get any purchase.”

The attack ended when a neighbour intervened and took the woman and the children into her home.

Police were called and arrested Stead at the scene.

Stead, of Swannhill Lane, Pontefract pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and breach of a restraining order.

Michael Devlin, prosecuting, said Stead had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and he accepted that he would be going to custody.

He said: “On the evening in question it is true to say that he was in drink.

“He knows that he behaved incredibly badly.”

Stead was sent to a young offenders institution for 18 months,

Recorder Ian Harris said: “It reads as though your thought (the victim) was involved with someone else.”

He added: “It goes without saying that the courts will not tolerate this thuggish behaviour.”