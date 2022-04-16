Person suffers serious head injuries after crash near Whitehall Road in Wortley
A person has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 12:42 pm
Police were called to Dragon Drive, Wortley, at 11pm on Friday by paramedics at the scene.
One car had crashed at the junction with Whitehall Road.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service to Dragon Drive at 11pm last night to reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision.
"One person suffered a serious head injury."