Officers were called to Pasture Road, Harehills, at 6.30pm on Thursday following the reports.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police cordoned off the street while forensic examinations took place to find out exactly what happened.

Pasture Road, Harehills, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

The road has now reopened but there are extra police patrolling the area.

Detective Inspector Michael Herbert of Leeds CID said: "A number of enquiries are ongoing into this suspected firearms discharge and we are appealing for information.

"We believe this was a targeted incident and we have stepped up patrols carrying out reassurance in the area.

"We are keen to speak to anyone in the area on Thursday evening who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

"Anyone with information can call Leeds CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220502597."