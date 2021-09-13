Person found dead on train tracks between Leeds and Ilkley
A person has been found dead on the train tracks between Leeds and Ilkley.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the line near Burley in Wharfedale at 7.05am today (Monday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics were called out, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
All trains between Leeds and Ilkley have been cancelled, with disruption expected until at least 10.30am.
A spokesperson for BTP said: "Officers were called to the line near Burley in Wharfedale at 7.05am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
