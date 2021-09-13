Person found dead on train tracks between Leeds and Ilkley

A person has been found dead on the train tracks between Leeds and Ilkley.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 13th September 2021, 10:26 am
A person has been found dead on the train tracks near Burley in Wharfedale station (Photo: Google)

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the line near Burley in Wharfedale at 7.05am today (Monday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics were called out, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Leeds train delays: All trains cancelled between Guiseley and Ilkley as emergenc...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

All trains between Leeds and Ilkley have been cancelled, with disruption expected until at least 10.30am.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "Officers were called to the line near Burley in Wharfedale at 7.05am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.