British Transport Police were called to the line near Horsforth Station at 6.43am this morning (Tuesday), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene and LNER has confirmed that they were hit by a train.
Officers are working to identify the person who has died and investigate the circumstances behind their death.
All trains between Leeds and Harrogate are cancelled or delayed due to the incident and rail replacement buses are running.
The disruption is expected to continue until noon.
A BTP spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Horsforth at 6.43am this morning (April 19).
"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death."