British Transport Police were called to the line near Horsforth Station at 6.43am this morning (Tuesday), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and LNER has confirmed that they were hit by a train.

Officers are working to identify the person who has died and investigate the circumstances behind their death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened near Horsforth Station, pictured

The disruption is expected to continue until noon.

A BTP spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Horsforth at 6.43am this morning (April 19).

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.