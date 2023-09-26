YouTube star Danny Malin has announced the birth of his baby daughter with wife Sophie Mei Lan Malin; adding that he was filming an episode of Rate My Takeaway when he received the news that his “little princess” was on her way.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny and Sophie announced that their daughter Athena was born on Sunday (September 24) weighing 5lb 13oz.

Danny, who stars in the popular video series on YouTube that sees him visit and try food from recommended takeaways across the country and his wife Sophie, who works as a personal trainer and journalist, met last year while working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny popped the question and the two were married at York Minster in the summer.

YouTuber Danny Malin said he had "tears rolling down my face" as he welcomed his daughter to the world.

Barnsley-born Danny, who lives with Sophie in Wakefield, took to social media to share his joy, writing: “Welcome to the world my little princess Athena. Born September 24 at 3pm weighing 5lb 13oz.”

He said that the plan was to have a home birth and that it ended up happening in the most surprising of ways. He said he was out filming an episode of Rate My Takeaway while Sophie and his son were at home when he got the call to say that Sophie’s waters had broke.

He said: “It was all hands on deck (and) George started to fill the pool and I called our parents.

“Then bang 10 mins later Athena was here.”

Danny and Sophie Mei Lan Malin were married in York in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Sophie kept calm under pressure and was absolutely amazing. I managed to get back before the ambulance arrived and with tears rolling down my face welcomed our little princess into the world.”

Danny and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist belly dancer Sophie have four children living at home so Athena will be the fifth child in their household.

Sophie, who runs her own YouTube channel as Mama Mei alongside her work as a journalist for the Yorkshire Post, posted from hospital while she recovers: “Athena: The warrior princess - a lifetime of waiting for you but wow when you decided to join us you made an entrance.

"Our miracle cherub uniting all our perfectly imperfect wonderful babies and family who we would not be here today without.